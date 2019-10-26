S&WB says SELA improvements did not contribute to July flooding

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sewerage and Water Board officials released a report on the July 10 heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding and said the drainage improvements made in the Uptown area did not contribute to flooding in other areas of the city.
The independent consultant, Adurra, created digital modeling of the July rain event. According to the S&WB, data from the July rainfall was entered into the model and compared with actual information collected from observed flooding around the city.
"The model was in very close agreement to what actually occurred in the field,” said Bob Turner, General Superintendent for the Sewerage and Water Board.
The agency says the rainfall on that July day exceeded the capacity of the entire drainage system and the storm exceeded a 100-year rainfall event in some portions of the city.
"And when you take a look at rainfall totals there were areas of the city that you had more than a hundred-year return frequency storm that impacted those areas. Certainly, in many areas of the city much more than a 50-year storm,” said Turner.
S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban addressed what he called “misperceptions” that the Southeastern Louisiana Urban Flood Control Program or SELA projects in the uptown area caused flooding in other areas.
"We’re acknowledging that there are situations that are causing flooding. We just really in this case are saying that it’s not SELA but we believe it’s other things,” said Korban.
The agency says the SELA underground improvements do not drain the Mid-City or downtown areas. The SELA work is designed to upgrade major canals and pumps stations and handle a 10-year rainfall event.
Korban, during questions by the news media, conceded that some of the SELA culverts were inundated with water during the rainfall.
"Absolutely, that’s why you have water in the street, but it would have been much worse,” he said.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell, who by law is president of the Sewerage and Water Board, issued the following statement:
“We take the safety, well-being, and trust of our residents very seriously, and we understand that the flooding has taken a toll on our people. It was important to have Ardurra conduct this study to ensure that the SELA project is doing what it supposed to do. With the contributions of SELA, we are seeing the reduction of flooding around the city. This is a great step forward, but there is still work to be done. I am proud of the work and improvements at the Sewerage & Water Board in conjunction with the Department of Public Works and the Army Corp of Engineers. Our infrastructure and drainage system is a shared responsibility, and we all have been seamlessly working together.”
S&WB officials say they do not know why areas of the central business district have experienced recent flooding.
Turner said while they want to do more inspections of the infrastructure draining that area they are also considering all possibilities.
“The development that is taking place in those areas, are we losing more green space than we think we’re losing and therefore having more impervious pavement that causes runoff rather quickly,” said Turner.
The full report can be found at: https://www.swbno.org/About/Reports/#OtherStudiesAndReports
