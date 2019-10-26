Tropical Storm Olga leaves her mark on the North Shore

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Severe weather moved across much of Louisiana early Saturday leaving thousands without power and a mess to clean up.
Several areas on the North Shore saw downed trees, blocked roads, and downed power poles.
Police agencies and parish leaders have been keeping residents updated through social media.
St. Tammany Fire District 9 posted several pictures of debris cleanup in and around the Bush area
Power outages are widespread and utility companies are asking for patience as crews work to restore electricity.
As pf 9 a.m., Cleco reported it had 28,000 customers without power. Crews are working to assess damage, clear debris and restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Additionally, Cleco crews from unaffected areas are being dispatched - along with contractor crews - to assist.
Tangipahoa Parish President posted a Facebook video Saturday morning updating residents of damage.
These roads are closed due to downed trees:
Trees Down:
- Olan Bankston Rd
- S Hoover Rd north of Danny Lane
- Randall Rd near Tangi Tourism
- Dunson Rd near Scarlett Lane - 1 lane blocked
- Ridgel Rd
- Narratto Rd
- Teel Rd
- Club Deluxe
- Susan Dr
- Tycer Lane @ Faller Lane
- Mike Cooper @ Hwy 445
- River Rd has low power lines
- Chapman Rd
- Larpenter Lane
- Harvey Lavigne
- Old Sawmill Rd
- State Hwy 442 @ Ridgecrest - 1 lane blocked
- Mixon Lane
- Schenks Lane
