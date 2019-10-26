Zack: Olga moves out, sunshine moves in

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What a night of weather we experienced as most of the region saw tropical storm conditions as the remnant circulation of Olga crossed Southeast Louisiana.
Olga’s circulation is now moving into Mississippi and the cold front is moving through. This will make for a much cooler, nice day ahead. Expect temperatures to fall into the low 70s as sunshine breaks out by the afternoon hours.
The nice weather later today looks to last through the first half of next week.
