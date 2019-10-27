Alvin Kamara will not play against the Cardinals

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees is back for Sunday’s game, but Alvin Kamara will not join him on the field against the Cardinals. Kamara is out for the contest with an ankle injury according to a tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Kamara missed last week’s game against the Bears also. Latavius Murray racked up a 119 yards and two touchdowns in Kamara’s place. He’ll be back after the bye week to play against the Falcons according to Schefter.
Kamara was limited at practice on Friday, and officially listed as questionable on the Saints’ final injury report.
