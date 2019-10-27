Brees is back in the Black and Gold, team extends their winning streak to 6 games

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees missed five games with a thumb injury, but you would’ve never known that watching his performance today. The veteran quarterback picked apart the Cardinals defense, helping the Saints extend their winning streak to six games by beating Arizona, 31-9
Brees finished the game going 34-of-43 passing, 328 yards, with three touchdown passes.
The Saints outscored Arizona 21-3 in the second half. Brees threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. No. 9 hit Taysom Hill for a 5-yard touchdown, and connected with Michael Thomas for a 9-yard score.
Brees received some help from running back Latavius Murray. The backup racked up a 157 yards of total offense, with a touchdown run and a touchdown reception in the contest.
The Saints found the end zone once in the first half, courtesy of a Murray 8-yard touchdown run. Murray is filling in for Alvin Kamara, who’s nursing an ankle injury. Kamara missed last week’s game against the Bears also.
The Black and Gold are now 7-1 on the season. Next week they have a bye. They return to the field on Nov. 10 against the Falcons (1-7) at home.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.