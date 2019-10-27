Brees starts at QB, Saints lead at half over the Cardinals

Brees starts at QB, Saints lead at half over the Cardinals
Drew Brees returns to the field after missing five games. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Garland Gillen | October 27, 2019 at 1:25 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 1:26 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees is back in the Black and Gold, and the Saints are leading at half. No doubt great news on both fronts for the team and the Who-Dats.

Brees was 20-27, for a 197 yards passing in the first half. His return, and a stellar defensive performance, helped the Saints lead at half, 10-6.

The Saints found the end zone once in the first half, courtesy of a Latavius Murray 8-yard touchdown run. Murray is filling in for Alvin Kamara, who’s nursing an ankle injury. Kamara missed last week’s game against the Bears also.

Wil Lutz made a 26-yard field goal, but missed a 47-yarder.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.