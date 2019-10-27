Brees starts at QB, Saints lead at half over the Cardinals

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees is back in the Black and Gold, and the Saints are leading at half. No doubt great news on both fronts for the team and the Who-Dats.
Brees was 20-27, for a 197 yards passing in the first half. His return, and a stellar defensive performance, helped the Saints lead at half, 10-6.
The Saints found the end zone once in the first half, courtesy of a Latavius Murray 8-yard touchdown run. Murray is filling in for Alvin Kamara, who’s nursing an ankle injury. Kamara missed last week’s game against the Bears also.
Wil Lutz made a 26-yard field goal, but missed a 47-yarder.
