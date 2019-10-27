Deuce McAllister previews Saints’ matchup against Cardinals

Opposing offenses have been stymied by the Saints defense lately, with the unit only allowing four touchdowns during the first three quarters of the last five games. This week, they’ll face their second rookie quarterback of the season as Kyler Murray hopes to have more success than Gardner Minshew did. “They want to show him some different looks but at the end of the day, you know that Murray wants to get out of the pocket. I think on some of the shorter drops, you have to get your hands up but he is deep so normally you may be able to bat a ball down but he is so deep that it’s going to be interesting to see how they, not necessarily try to confuse him, but just show him different looks.”