Deuce McAllister previews Saints’ matchup against Cardinals

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - All eyes in the Superdome will be on Drew Brees and his thumb Sunday as the Saints look for their sixth straight win but Deuce McAllister sees a couple other areas of the field being important against the Cardinals.
While Brees reportedly will play, reports say that Alvin Kamara is likely to miss his second straight game with ankle and knee issues, which means another big game could be in store for Latavius Murray who totaled 32 touches for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 7 at Chicago. “He had his most success running inside behind the center and guards," McAllister says. "I thought early on, his first series, he was running too high up with his shoulder pads and after the first series, you see him put his shoulder pads down and put his foot into the ground and punish. The last two weeks, you’ve seen him almost turn his full body around and just continue to drive the legs. Those defenders did not want to see him anymore.”
Opposing offenses have been stymied by the Saints defense lately, with the unit only allowing four touchdowns during the first three quarters of the last five games. This week, they’ll face their second rookie quarterback of the season as Kyler Murray hopes to have more success than Gardner Minshew did. “They want to show him some different looks but at the end of the day, you know that Murray wants to get out of the pocket. I think on some of the shorter drops, you have to get your hands up but he is deep so normally you may be able to bat a ball down but he is so deep that it’s going to be interesting to see how they, not necessarily try to confuse him, but just show him different looks.”
Kickoff is at noon. FOX 8 Live Tailgate will preview the matchup and have an official ruling on Brees and Kamara when the inactive report comes out approximately an hour and a half before game time.
