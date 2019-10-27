FBI searching for missing VA teen believed to be in danger

BUMPASS, VA. (WVUE) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teen that they consider to be in danger.
Federal agents are looking for 14-year-old Isabel Shea Hicks.
The FBI says she was last seen Monday morning at her home in Bumpass, Virginia. They believe she may be with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch Jr.
Investigators say Lynch is driving a light blue, almost silver looking 2003 Toyota Matrix with the Virginia license plate VEM 9071.
Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Hicks or Lynch, they are asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at (801) 261-1044.
