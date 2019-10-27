Hurricane Pablo develops in the Atlantic - 16th storm of the season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s the 16th named storm of the season and it’s another hurricane for 2019.
Hurricane Pablo has formed over the far northern Atlantic as the storm strengthened overnight gaining winds to 75 mph.
Conditions in this part of the Atlantic are not very tropical as water temperatures are much cooler but with the help of the jet stream and other variables, the storm has grown stronger. By Monday the storm will dissipate as it stays over open water.
