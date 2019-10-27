Jefferson Parish residents begin clean up while waiting for power to come back on

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Thousands of residents in Southeast Louisiana are without power after the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga hammered the region nearly 23 hours ago.
Power companies say they’re making headway, but it’s still unclear to when everyone’s power will be restored.
“This is something. I mean I can’t watch the news or nothing,” says Kenner resident Shelia Jones.
Jones points to a mess of branches and limbs.
“They’re lucky that whole thing doesn’t come down because this is an old tree.”
Jones says she and her neighbors lost power at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, hours after Olga came through overnight.
“The wind got real, real bad and I looked out the window. The trees were blowing real bad and it just looks bad out here. Everything was looking bad and sounded bad so I knew something was going to happen.”
Both Jones and the residents on the other side of the downed lines asked Entergy to address them, though they lost power hours after the tree fell.
“We want to get some energy so we can heat this house tonight so we won’t be freezing,” said one neighbor.
“We have a lot of work to do,” says David Johnson, Entergy’s Vice President of Customer Service.
As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, more than 16,000 residents in the greater New Orleans area were still without power but that’s down from nearly 30,000 mid-day.
“We have a lot of broken poles due to some of the trees and some of the high winds we experienced. Sometimes it’s quite difficult to get those back up and running,” says Johnson.
Crews are working to remove and replace broken and damaged poles on Kenner Avenue near the airport. It’s a scene similar to many across the state as officials estimate the number of broken and damaged poles to be in the hundreds.
“A couple of broken poles that snapped right in half.”
Johnson says the 800 men and women on the ground are working as quickly as is safely possible, first focusing on emergency services, hospitals and large-scale outages.
“We’re going to work today and throughout the day tomorrow. We’re going to work until every single customer is back up and running.
Meanwhile, dark signals snarled traffic. The power outage also forced many businesses to delay opening.
“We’re about to open soon. The lights just came back on,” says one business owner.
“You don’t have time to wait if you’re hungry. I could be dead in an hour,” joked one customer.
As the cooler weather sets in, Kenner residents try to make the best of their powerless situation.
“It’s getting cold in my house already,” says Jones. “I don’t know what we’re going to do back here. I guess we’re going to have to thank God nobody got killed or injured. It could have been a lot worse than that.”
