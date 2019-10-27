JPSO: Man found shot to death behind Harvey home

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Harvey Saturday night.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Estalote Avenue around 8:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an empty lot behind a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
JPSO is working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300.
