Louisiana’s first ever Little League World Series champions honored at LSU match against Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s first-ever Little League World Series-winning team, the Eastbank All-Stars were honored at LSU’s Saturday, Oct. 26 match against Auburn.
During a pause in the game, the team was ushered onto Death Valley’s field where they were met with cheers and applause from the thousands of fans in attendance.
The Eastbank team fought through the losers’ bracket after dropping its opening game to Hawaii, winning six games in eight days, capped by becoming the first team from Louisiana to win the Little League World Series, shutting out Curacao 8-0.
The team kept busy after their win.
Gov. John Bel Edwards hosted the Eastbank All-Stars at the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion in September.
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who represents Louisiana’s first congressional district, also called President Trump to host the team for a victory celebration.
President Trump made good on that promise in early October.
Read a full recap of the team’s historic win by clicking the link here.
