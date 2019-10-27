LSU jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25, No. 2 in Coaches

LSU jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25, No. 2 in Coaches
LSU vs Auburn (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | October 27, 2019 at 1:09 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 1:27 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU jumped to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 2 in the Coaches poll after a 23-20 win over No. 9 Auburn.

LSU moved ahead of Alabama in the closest margin between No. 1 and No. 2 since 2014. The Tigers received 1,476 points to the Tide’s 1,478. The move comes right before both teams have the weekend off and then face each other in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9.

AP Top 25 Poll:

  1. LSU (8-0) [17 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (8-0) [21 first-place votes]
  3. Ohio State (8-0) [17 first-place votes]
  4. Clemson (8-0) [7 first-place votes]
  5. Penn State (8-0)
  6. Florida (7-1)
  7. Oregon (7-1)
  8. Georgia (6-1)
  9. Utah (7-1)
  10. Oklahoma (7-1)

Click here for full poll

The Tigers moved up from No. 3 in the Amway Coaches Poll. Clemson dropped to that spot after holding on to No. 2 for several weeks. Clemson and Ohio State both garnered more first-place votes than LSU.

Amway Coaches Poll:

  1. Alabama (8-0) [40 first-place votes]
  2. LSU (8-0) [7 first-place votes]
  3. Clemson (8-0) [10 first-place votes]
  4. Ohio State (8-0) [8 first-place votes]
  5. Penn State (8-0)
  6. Florida (7-1)
  7. Georgia (6-1)
  8. Oregon (7-1)
  9. Oklahoma (7-1)
  10. Utah (7-1)

Click here for the full poll

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.