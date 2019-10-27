LSU jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25, No. 2 in Coaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU jumped to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 2 in the Coaches poll after a 23-20 win over No. 9 Auburn.
LSU moved ahead of Alabama in the closest margin between No. 1 and No. 2 since 2014. The Tigers received 1,476 points to the Tide’s 1,478. The move comes right before both teams have the weekend off and then face each other in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9.
- LSU (8-0) [17 first-place votes]
- Alabama (8-0) [21 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (8-0) [17 first-place votes]
- Clemson (8-0) [7 first-place votes]
- Penn State (8-0)
- Florida (7-1)
- Oregon (7-1)
- Georgia (6-1)
- Utah (7-1)
- Oklahoma (7-1)
The Tigers moved up from No. 3 in the Amway Coaches Poll. Clemson dropped to that spot after holding on to No. 2 for several weeks. Clemson and Ohio State both garnered more first-place votes than LSU.
- Alabama (8-0) [40 first-place votes]
- LSU (8-0) [7 first-place votes]
- Clemson (8-0) [10 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (8-0) [8 first-place votes]
- Penn State (8-0)
- Florida (7-1)
- Georgia (6-1)
- Oregon (7-1)
- Oklahoma (7-1)
- Utah (7-1)
