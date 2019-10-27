LSU lands two commitments over the weekend to solidify their No. 1 2020 ranking

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers won on the field Saturday against Auburn, and off the field this weekend in recruiting. The No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2020, according to Rivals, added two names to their class.
On Saturday, 4-star safety Malcolm Greene committed to the Tigers. Greene hails from Virginia, he measures 5′10″, 177 pounds.
On Sunday, B.J. Ojulari told Coach Orgeron he wanted to be a Tiger. Ojulari is a 4-star linebacker out of Georgia.
The Tiger 2020 class currently stands at 24 with the additions of Ojulari and Greene.
Here’s a full list of LSU’s 2020 class:
Five-star recruits
Elias Ricks, cornerback, California
Arik Gilbert, tight end, Georgia
Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.
Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia
Four-star recruits
B.J. Ojulari, linebacker, Georgia
Malcolm Greene, safety, Virginia
Jaquelin Roy, defensive lineman, Baton Rouge
Kole Taylor, tight end, Colorado
Jalen Lee, defensive tackle, Watson, LA.
Eric Taylor, defensive tackle, Alabama
Jordan Toles, safety, Maryland
Major Burns, cornerback, Baton Rouge
Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California
Josh White, linebacker, Texas
Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas
Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland
Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas
Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia
Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia
T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula
Three-star recruits
Ali Gay, defensive end, Kansas
Patrick Jenkins, defensive tackle, Marrero
Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida
Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville
