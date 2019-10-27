LSU lands two commitments over the weekend to solidify their No. 1 2020 ranking

Malcolm Greene committed to the Tigers on Saturday. (Source: Malcolm Greene Twitter)
By Garland Gillen | October 27, 2019 at 12:48 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 12:48 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers won on the field Saturday against Auburn, and off the field this weekend in recruiting. The No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2020, according to Rivals, added two names to their class.

On Saturday, 4-star safety Malcolm Greene committed to the Tigers. Greene hails from Virginia, he measures 5′10″, 177 pounds.

On Sunday, B.J. Ojulari told Coach Orgeron he wanted to be a Tiger. Ojulari is a 4-star linebacker out of Georgia.

The Tiger 2020 class currently stands at 24 with the additions of Ojulari and Greene.

Here’s a full list of LSU’s 2020 class:

Five-star recruits

Elias Ricks, cornerback, California

Arik Gilbert, tight end, Georgia

Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.

Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia

Four-star recruits

B.J. Ojulari, linebacker, Georgia

Malcolm Greene, safety, Virginia

Jaquelin Roy, defensive lineman, Baton Rouge

Kole Taylor, tight end, Colorado

Jalen Lee, defensive tackle, Watson, LA.

Eric Taylor, defensive tackle, Alabama

Jordan Toles, safety, Maryland

Major Burns, cornerback, Baton Rouge

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California

Josh White, linebacker, Texas

Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas

Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland

Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas

Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia

T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula

Three-star recruits

Ali Gay, defensive end, Kansas

Patrick Jenkins, defensive tackle, Marrero

Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida

Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville

