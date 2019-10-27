Metairie man killed in roll over crash

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after rollover crash in Metairie Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says a 38-year-old Metairie man was traveling eastbound on Kawanee Avenue near Green Acres Drive around 4 p.m. when for unknown reasons his vehicle traveled off of the road and struck a pole.
According to JPSO, the vehicle rolled over at least once ejecting the driver before coming to a rest against an unoccupied parked vehicle in a driveway in the 3700 block of Green Acres Dr.
The driver suffered severe injures and later died.
JPSO is continuing to investigate the crash. They say toxicology tests are pending.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.