NOPD: 2 injured in 2 seperate shootings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two people were shot overnight (October 27) in two separate shootings, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
In the first shooting one male victim was shot in the Fourth District, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred around 12:48 a.m., in the 900 block of N. Merrill Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, his condition is unknown.
The second shooting occurred in the Seventh District in the 1700 block of Unity Drive. Police say one person was shot, there condition is unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.