Overtime Podcast #94 - LSU survives Auburn to stay perfect, South Louisiana CFB Week 9 Recap

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU improves to 8-0 for the fifth time in school history with a 23-20 win over Auburn while Tulane and Nicholls lose late, plus Southeastern wins in resounding fashion,
Chris Hagan on LSU’s missed opportunities:
“I thought that there were six points out there that LSU could have gotten that, I guess at home, you have faith in your offense and the home crowd makes up for a couple points but it could have been a little more comfortable there had they taken field goals instead of missing on third-and-one’s.”
Hagan on the small margin for error in the November 9th matchup against also-undefeated Alabama:
“When you’re going to go for it on 4th-and-goal or 4th-and-1, you’ve got to know that your defense can come out there and get the job done. They were able to do that well enough to keep Auburn from taking a lead late or getting anything going. It was certainly a good game that they played. It’s just a whole different animal when you’re facing Alabama and it’s going to be a team that’s able to move the ball down the field, Tua Tagavailoa, or not.”
