Overtime Podcast #94 - LSU survives Auburn to stay perfect, South Louisiana CFB Week 9 Recap

“When you’re going to go for it on 4th-and-goal or 4th-and-1, you’ve got to know that your defense can come out there and get the job done. They were able to do that well enough to keep Auburn from taking a lead late or getting anything going. It was certainly a good game that they played. It’s just a whole different animal when you’re facing Alabama and it’s going to be a team that’s able to move the ball down the field, Tua Tagavailoa, or not.”