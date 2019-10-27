Power outages linger into second day as Entergy works to make repairs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Thousands remain without power Sunday as Entergy crews on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain work to get everyone back up.
About 700 Entergy customers in St. Tammany are still without power, while 13,700 Cleco customers in Washington and St. Tammany Parishes are without electricity.
5,000 Washington-St. Tammany Electric customers are affected in Washington, St. Tammany, and Tangipahoa Parishes.
In Jefferson Parish and Kenner, nearly 14,000 customers are still in the dark as of Sunday morning, according to Entergy’s outage map.
The Kenner issues include a number of very large trees that were downed as well as underground work on damaged equipment that is necessary in areas with underground electrical service.
Residents are urged to be careful when traveling due to downed trees and poles, particularly in the 1700 block of Roosevelt, where the northbound lane remains blocked.
About 2,200 Entergy customers in Orleans Parish are without power.
There are approximately 800 customers in the dark in St. Charles and St. John Parishes.
The estimated time for power restoration is 10 p.m.
