Thibodaux Police investigate early morning shooting

THIBODAUX La. (WVUE) - The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged a business early Sunday morning.
Police say shots were fired around 12:45 a.m.
Officers patrolling the area of Downtown Thibodaux heard several shots in the area. Police later discovered a scene in the 200 Block of St. Louis Street where several shell casings were found.
There were no victims injured in the shooting, but a nearby business was struck.
The investigation is ongoing and the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is actively following up on leads.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433
