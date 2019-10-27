Thousands remain in the dark as power outages enter day two

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -While Tropical Storm Olga is now a thing of the past, residents like David Crumb in Metairie says they never expected such long lasting effects such as a downed tree that left power lines dangling over a neighbors driveway in the 220 block of Grand Drive.
“They had to board the dogs and had to go stay some place else. Their meter and everything got ripped off of the house because of that rotten tree there,” said Crumb. “We had to lift up the telephone line out just to get the cars out, so they were kind of trapped in the house until the weather had stopped.”
As day two of no power came and went for several neighborhoods, some residents say they simply gave up on an exact timeline.
“We’ve heard several things during the day that it would be on by a certain time and then a certain time. We heard last night that it would be on by 11 p.m., and then surprise," said Barbara Rigby who lives along Aris Avenue in Metairie.
And as weather conditions greatly improved to round out the weekend, neighbors say their taking stock of what’s important.
“I’ll probably cut the grass and then fire the generator back up so we can watch the Saints game," said Crumb.
“There’s nothing we can do, so there’s no use getting mad. We said you know what, we can’t fix breakfast at home, let’s go out and then we’re gonna go to the game and root on our Saints," said Rigby.
