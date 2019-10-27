Zack: A Pleasant Saints Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What a day we have in store to finish out the weekend as plentiful sunshine and highs in the low 70s make for a picture perfect weather day.
Not much change is expected over the next few days as mornings will be cool but by the afternoon hours we will be back into the 70s.
Come Tuesday into Wednesday moisture will return and eventually the chance for rain. Our next front is expected on Halloween and trying to time out the end of the rain with trick-or-treating will be the key to the forecast. Right now it looks like the front will come through during the afternoon which will make for falling temperatures and drier conditions by the evening.
Behind the Halloween front temperatures will take quite the dip as the coldest airmass this fall moves in.
