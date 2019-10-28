Bruce: Dry Today As Rain Chances Rise Through Mid-Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Enjoy another nice and dry Monday as temperatures will be a bit warmer. Tonight through Tuesday we transition from dry to wet as the umbrellas come back out. Moisture returns from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of our next weather maker. Look for some showers and even a few coastal storms to develop by late Tuesday. Wednesday will be a wetter day as well. The next cold front pushes in during the day on Thursday which is Halloween. Right now timing on the front will be up in the air, but it appears we will have some rain on Halloween to start the day, but dry out by late afternoon as we turn windy and colder for trick or treaters.