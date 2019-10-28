Emergency declaration for St. Tammany Parish due to TS Olga

Public Works crews were dispatched Saturday morning to perform damage assessments and begin removing trees and debris from Parish roadways. Our crews worked in conjunction with first responders and the power companies to make these roads passable for power company repair crews and the public. Public Works also assisted the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development with tree removal on State Highways. Crews have begun today removing the debris from the sides of the road and from residences, and will continue to remove downed trees once they are freed from power lines by the utility companies. The Public Works crews also assisted law enforcement and public safety agencies by placing stop signs at busy intersections where the traffic signals were not operating.