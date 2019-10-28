Impaired driver pleads guilty in Esplanade Ave. crash that killed two after Endymion

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The man who drove drunk injuring several bicyclists and killing two others on Esplanade Avenue pleaded guilty Monday.
Tashonty Toney appeared in Orleans Criminal Court where Judge Laurie White accepted Toney’s guilty plea to two counts of vehicular homicide.
27-year-old Sharee Walls of New Orleans and 31-year-old David Hynes of Seattle died March 2, 2018 shortly after the Endymion parade. Toney crashed his his black 2018 Camaro into the neutral ground striking the bicyclists.
Toney was set to go on trial Monday for those vehicular homicide
