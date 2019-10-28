LSP: Belle Chasse man dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Plaquemines Parish Sunday afternoon.
State Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 23 near Avenue G in Belle Chasse.
According to investigators, 46-year-old Michael Kramer was traveling northbound on Highway 23 in his 2007 Chevrolet pick-up truck at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The truck traveled off of the road to the right and struck a raised curb causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.
Kramer was ejected from the vehicle and suffered severe injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
State Police say speed and a lack of a seatbelt played a part in the crash. It is unknown if impairment also played a part in the crash. A toxicology test was taken and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
