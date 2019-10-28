New Orleans East shooting leaves one man injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a man is injured after a shooting in New Orleans East.
NOPD officers responded to the shooting around 10:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of Chef Menteur Highway. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and side. He was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
