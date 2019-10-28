Nicondra: Big cold front just in time for Halloween

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a couple of very pleasant days while some still recover from the effects of Olga, we will see a return of moisture and wet weather for the middle of the week.
Showers begin as early as Tuesday evening with Wednesday being a wet day.
Expect mild temperatures back near 80 just ahead of the cold front that pushes into the region during the day on Thursday which is also Halloween. Right now it looks like most of the wet weather should move out in time for outdoor evening events, but we will have to keep a close eye on timing.
Behind the front expect it to be very chilly. Have some layers ready for those costumes as temperatures are likely to drop into the 50s by the evening with early morning temperatures in the low 40s and even a few upper 30s well north. It will be a struggle to get temperatures out of the low 60s on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.