Nicondra: Fantastic fall day today, but moisture returns quickly

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a spectacular Sunday and it will be nice once again come Monday, but there will be a noticeable difference in temperature and humidity. Moisture returns from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of our next weather maker. Look for some showers and even a few coastal storms to develop by late Tuesday. Wednesday will be a wetter day as well. The next cold front pushes in during the day on Thursday which is Halloween. Right now timing on the front will be up in the air, but it appears we will have some rain on Halloween. It’s too early to tell if it will be early in the day and clear out or linger into evening. Keep track of the forecast through the week.