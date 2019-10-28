NOPD: One suspect shot, one arrested and one sought after officer involved shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the Holy Cross neighborhood.
According to NOPD, officers were responding to a call of a burglary in progress in the the 1000 block of Deslonde Street around 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they were confronted by three suspects. Officers and the suspects exchanged gunfire and one suspect was struck.
The injured suspect was transported to University Medical Center where he is considered to be in good condition.
An officer suffered a minor injury to his hand during the incident. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. It is not believed that the officer’s injury was related to a gunshot wound.
Police were able to apprehend a second suspect at the scene. A third suspect remains at large.
NOPD says the third suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask.
Police ask that if anyone knows the whereabouts or the identity of the third suspect, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
