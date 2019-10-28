NOPD: Three juveniles injured in Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in Central City that left three juveniles injured Sunday night.
Police reported the shooting just before 8 p.m.
Details are limited at this time, but NOPD says three juveniles have been transported to a local hospital. One juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
If you have any information about the shooting you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
