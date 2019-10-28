Overtime Podcast #95 - Saints beat Cardinals handily in Brees’ return

“Don’t doubt Drew. He knew his body and I think that was the most important thing. I love what he said after when he was asked why risk it, he said ‘I’m a football player.’ That’s all you have to hear. Football players play football and when they’re healthy enough to play, they can help their teams win like Drew certainly is, he was ready to play. I’m getting stuff on Facebook Live at halftime ‘Drew looks good but he still shouldn’t have played.’ I don’t know what to tell you guys, you want to be right but Brees looked good, he looked like Drew Brees and it looked like a Saints offense with Drew Brees running it.”