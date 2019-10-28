Overtime Podcast #95 - Saints beat Cardinals handily in Brees’ return

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees returns triumphantly to lead the Saints to their sixth straight win as they head into the bye week with a 7-1 record and 2.5 game lead in the NFC South. Overtime podcast #95 covers everything black and gold, from Latavius Murray’s dominant performance to the defense’s fifth straight game holding an opponent under 300 yards to an overall look at the team heading into the bye week.
Sean Fazende on Brees’ first game back from a thumb injury:
“Don’t doubt Drew. He knew his body and I think that was the most important thing. I love what he said after when he was asked why risk it, he said ‘I’m a football player.’ That’s all you have to hear. Football players play football and when they’re healthy enough to play, they can help their teams win like Drew certainly is, he was ready to play. I’m getting stuff on Facebook Live at halftime ‘Drew looks good but he still shouldn’t have played.’ I don’t know what to tell you guys, you want to be right but Brees looked good, he looked like Drew Brees and it looked like a Saints offense with Drew Brees running it.”
Chris Hagan on the defense’s continued intensity:
“They have continued what they’ve done over the last 5-6 weeks - we talked about it on the podcast a couple days ago - you want to make sure the defense keeps it’s pressure up, that they don’t let up just because Brees is back and you have the offensive cushion. Brees is back and they’re going to be better on offense in theory and on paper and in reality but you still have to play complimentary football.”
