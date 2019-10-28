Some Southshore residents still without power from Tropical Storm Olga

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Many people spent the entire weekend and the start of the work week without power after Tropical Storm Olga tore through Louisiana.
Strong winds sent debris flying, and toppled trees.
Entergy crews worked to untangle power lines from a fallen tree on Senac Drive in Metairie.
According to an Entergy spokesperson, the tree fell on the lines, which brought down the pole, causing residents to still be without power Monday afternoon.
"We had power lines hanging over our trampoline and across into our neighbor's yard, also hanging on their trampoline. So we called Entergy and put in a report and let them know what was going on," Megan Kreuer said.
Kreuer said she woke up to the sound of strong winds early Saturday morning, and said they've been without power since.
"It's a little inconvenient. Just the refrigerator and freezer, we emptied that out yesterday, but we do have a lot of family and friends' support so it's been great. We've had places to go, and the temperature you can't beat it," Kreuer said.
Entergy Spokesperson David Johnson said it's taking time to restore power because crews have to clear the downed power lines from fallen trees before they can install new power poles.
"This is something that we rehearse throughout the year. The funny thing is that every single storm is unique, and so this storm is unique. It came in very very fast, it created extensive damage and now we're working to clean it up," Johnson said.
He said they replace hundreds to thousands of poles each year.
"We go through our process, we see how long a pole has been installed, and after a certain period of time, we will come out and automatically start replacing those poles," Johnson said.
Moving forward, he said Entergy crews will work on line clearance, which means clearing trees and shrubbery from power lines to prepare for the next storm.
He said their infrastructure should be able to handle stronger storms.
"I believe we are. we rehearse year-round for strong storms and as you can see, our most recent hurricane, Hurricane Barry, we performed very solidly," Johnson said.
"They're getting to us today, and it looks like they've got some tree guys assessing the situation so hopefully they'll get it all back up and running as quickly as possible," Kreuer said.
Kreuer blames the number of outages on strong winds and trees falling onto power lines.
According to the utility’s website, customers in the hardest hit areas can expect to have power restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday.
