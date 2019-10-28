St. Tammany begins clean up following Olga

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The president of St. Tammany Parish today signed an emergency declaration to deal with the damage caused by Olga.
Across the north shore many threw out food after three days without power, and no refrigeration.
A 150 foot long red oak tree in Lewisburg near Mandeville speaks volumes about the power of Olga, as it raced past.
"It was very bad, the winds were very severe, two or three in the morning, I thought we would get a tornado," said Warren Bourgeois of Mandeville.
Winds clocked at over 70 miles an hour caused trees to crumble all across the north shore crushing the roofs on some homes, and robbing tens of thousands of electricity.
"The power line snapped in my yard, we've been without power since Saturday morning," said Leah Heck of Mandeville.
That means, a lot of spoiled food, in homes without generators.
“Throwing out today, I didn’t think we needed a generator, but I’m going to get one now,” said George Roberson of Mandeville.
At one point, Cleco said over 28,000 customers were without power. By mid afternoon, they say they had restored power to all but two thousand, bringing in 200 contractors to help repair dozens of broken utility poles across the parish, many in wooded areas.
"We've been rolling 14 hours since Saturday every day," said Ricky Jenkins with Lagniappe tree service.
Tree services have been busy too, removing trees from homes like this one in Covington, and they say there’s more work to do.
"Cleanup a week two or three weeks for sure," said Jenkins.
The parish sent out emergency generators to help water systems who lost power. They have also ordered debris pickups to continue through the week.
"I'm still picking up stuff, but I'm still here," said Roberson.
If you have vegetative debris, the parish says place it in the right of way, if you want it picked up.
Parish officials say thanks to the emergency deployment of generators, they were able to provide power to keep water pressure up, and prevent any boil water advisories from having to be issued.
