Transcript: Sean Payton conference call with New Orleans media

SP: “Again, he didn’t just arrive at the stadium yesterday and start throwing. There’s a process that he was on. A very diligent rehab, the throwing, and all the things that go into that gradually increased. I knew he threw last Monday, felt really good about how he threw last Monday, and then we visited in and he prepared and was ready to really take most of the reps in and start. There was a buildup to that in his preparation and I’m sure maybe to some degree there’s that attention to detail he has. Teddy (Bridgewater) and even Taysom (Hill) (have it too). It’s a fantastic room and he wasn’t going play if he wasn’t 100 percent. He understands exactly where we’re at as a team and we just communicated, payed close attention to it, and shoot it looked good. He felt good and I don’t think there was a hiccup relative to the decision to start him. I said that all along. When he is cleared medically, he is with no restrictions, and he’s playing then that is the week. We do not look at it like, well, we have a bye. That (was) an important game yesterday. That’s an important game relative to what we’re trying to accomplish.”