WR Decoldest Crawford commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Class of 2022 wide receiver Decoldest Crawford committed to LSU on Monday. Crawford attends Green Oaks High School in Shreveport.
Crawford measures out at 6′1″, 170 pounds. Coach Orgeron offered Crawford a scholarship this past weekend.
Former LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White also attended Green Oaks. White currently plays for the Buffalo Bills.
Crawford is the second member of Coach Orgeron’s 2021 class. Safety Bryce Anderson out of Texas was the first pledge for ’21.
