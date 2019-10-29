Bruce: Rain Returns But Ends Just In Time For Trick Or Treaters

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Big changes expected over the next few days as rain returns, we warm up, then turn windy and much colder by Halloween night.
A warm front will bring a good chance for rain and storms on today into Wednesday. Some of the rain could be heavy with a chance for some flooding in a few spots. By Wednesday it will be warm, breezy and muggy with passing showers and storms.
A strong cold front blows into the area on Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by late Thursday. It will be windy and cold for trick or treating. Some light rain could linger but it should be mostly dry.
A sunny, dry and chilly weekend is ahead. Lows will reach the upper 30s north and west of the lake and 40s for the city.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.