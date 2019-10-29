Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband engaged to 21-year-old Tulane student

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The ex-husband of model and actress Christie Brinkley is engaged to a Tulane University Student, according to TMZ.com
Peter Cook, 60, reportedly popped to question to Alba Jancou last month while the pair were in Greece.
Jancou is the same age as Brinkley and Cook’s daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook.
But the 40 year age gap doesn’t appear to be an issue for the couple.
Cook commented on the engagement: “We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!”
It’s not clear when the happy couple will walk down the aisle.
