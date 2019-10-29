Cold blast Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A warm front will bring rounds of rain and storms overnight into Wednesday morning. A few storms could be strong. It will be breezy, warm and humid behind the front on Wednesday with an occasional passing shower or storm.
The big change arrives during the day on Thursday. The strongest cold front of the season arrives during the day. Rain and a few storms are likely Thursday morning and into the midday hours. The rain should mostly if not entirely end by trick or treat time in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s by late afternoon with a few 40s possible well north of the lake.
Friday and the weekend will be sunny and chilly. Cold mornings are expected with lows in the 30s and 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. No freezes are forecast.
