Covington man counts his blessings after TS Olga causes extensive damage

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Covington resident Norman Manton said it sounded like a bomb went off outside his house when he was awoken by tropical storm Olga.
“It was dark and raining you couldn't see which direction the wind was coming from,” said Manton.
Trees crashed into the roofs and sides of both of his neighbors' houses. They're both now facing repairs to their cars, homes, and property.
Manton says there's no reason there shouldn't have been a tree through their bedroom where they were sleeping, crediting two special people for keeping them safe that night.
“On May 14, 2010 our wife and I lost my son, and eight days later we lost our 18-year-old daughter and we’ve had those statutes every place we move. We put them there that tree was leaning towards the house,” said Manton.
Manton says because he was able to check on his neighbors, he helped call 911 to get them help as soon as possible.
“I couldn’t get down the road. There were trees and powerlines everywhere. I didn’t know where to go so I got my chainsaw out here and hoped I could get them out of the house,” said Manton.
St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister has since signed off on an emergency declaration throughout the parish. She says they’re still in the process of surveying all the damage, but it’s been extensive.
“Major damage was done to the western part of the parish,” said Brister.
Brister says while she understands residents' frustration, crews have been working non-stop to pick up debris and fallen trees as well as restore power to some areas.
“It wasn’t controlled by anyone and I don’t think anyone dropped the ball, honestly the weather service is great at their job,” said Brister.
“These trees are 100-years-old and I can’t attribute it to anything than strong winds,” said Manton.
Manton says he and his neighbors were taken aback by the strength that Olga brought right over their heads.
“It was terrifying, that’s the best way to describe it,” said Manton.
And while he says he's not looking forward to the cleanup and insurance calls for both him and his neighbors, he says he's thankful.
“I feel blessed, I feel lucky it didn't hit my house. It hit the house next door, and this house but I feel blessed,” said Manton.
There will be debris pick-up throughout the parish starting tomorrow. Residents can put vegetative debris only on the right-of-way for crews to pick up and clear.
