Victim’s mother ‘got justice’ after Endymion drunk driver sentenced to 90 years

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Judge Laurie White hands down the maximum sentence to 32-year-old Tashonty Toney - 90 years in prison.
“As far as I’m concerned they gave the maximum, but maybe that should be the minimum, so maybe it doesn’t happen again,” says Raven Smith.
On March 2, Toney told the court he went the Endymion parade and was drinking tequila to celebrate his 32nd birthday. Around 8 p.m., Toney plowed his car into a crowd of cyclists on Esplanade Avenue. Sharree Walls, 27, and David Hynes, 31, died on the scene. Seven others were hurt. Toney admitted that his blood alcohol level was at least .20 that night, making the vehicular homicide charges against him, crimes of violence.
“The law was clear that a significant penalty must be incurred. No amount of time will bring back these victims, but today, I applaud Criminal Court Judge Laurie White for making the difficult decision,” said D.A. Leon Cannizzaro.
“I can’t get my baby back. We can’t get David back, but at the very least, we got justice,” said Lois Benjamin.
During the sentencing hearing, Toney took the stand and told the court he’s remorseful and didn’t know if he could ever forgive himself for what happened. Prosecutors though, played a jail house phone call from yesterday between Toney and his sister. The two were laughing and Toney’s sister talked about Walls’ parents.
“I’ll just say it. The parents, who lost Sharree got called (Expletive) on a recorded jail call while they were talking,” said Benjamin.
The victims and their families became visibly upset in court, crying and shaking their heads.
“So, they said they were remorseful. Let the public decide if that was remorseful and you tell me if you think that was fair,” said Benjamin.
Toney’s sister also took the stand. Both her and Toney said they did not think what happened was funny, and they said the jail house call was taken out of context.
White, though, told Toney she didn’t believe his actions reflected his words. Walls’ mother hopes this case serves as an example to others.
“Think about it when you get behind a wheel, and you just want to have fun. That’s real people out there who have families and friends,” said Benjamin.
