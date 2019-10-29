Victim’s mother ‘got justice’ after Endymion drunk driver sentenced to 90 years

On March 2, Toney told the court he went the Endymion parade and was drinking tequila to celebrate his 32nd birthday. Around 8 p.m., Toney plowed his car into a crowd of cyclists on Esplanade Avenue. Sharree Walls, 27, and David Hynes, 31, died on the scene. Seven others were hurt. Toney admitted that his blood alcohol level was at least .20 that night, making the vehicular homicide charges against him, crimes of violence.