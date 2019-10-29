Former New Orleans building inspector pleads guilty to federal charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former New Orleans building inspector pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of unlawful activity on Tuesday (Oct. 29).
Kevin Richardson, 56, admitted to one count of violating Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1952(a)(3) and 2, use of an interstate facility with intent to carry on unlawful activity. He was charged in August.
Richardson was employed as a building inspector for the City of New Orleans and used the internet-based City of New Orleans’ LAMA system to alter and/or delete city documents and submit material information, prosecutors said.
He took approximately $65,000 in bribe payments from people “seeking favorable inspection reports and certificates of completion for properties.”
Those inspections did not meet city standards, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Richardson faces up to five years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 4.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.