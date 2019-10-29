Gonzales woman missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’ might be in New Orleans

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for several months. Authorities believe she might be in the New Orleans area and says the case has “suspicious circumstances.”
The police department said Ana Calderon-Calcano, 36, has not been seen or heard from by her family since May 2019. Her vehicle is a black 2011 Hyundai Elantra bearing Louisiana license plate 456CDL.
Her vehicle was spotted in the New Orleans area as late as the beginning of Oct 6. She also has ties to the Baton Rouge area.
No foul play is suspected.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Ana Calderon-Calcano they are asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.