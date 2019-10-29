Jeff Duncan: Brees’ return should alarm rest of NFL

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees’ performance against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday should sound alert sirens across the NFL.
With Brees back and playing like his old self, the Saints offense is on the mend. And it’s only a matter of time until it becomes healthy -- and dominant – once again.
In his return from a five-week absence, Brees looked as good as ever against the Cardinals. He riddled the Arizona defense for 373 yards and three touchdowns while completing 79 percent of his throws. It was a vintage Brees performance. He beat the Cardinals’ pass rush with quick throws and spread the ball to 9 different receivers. His passes were decisive, accurate and as usual, perfectly timed.
And Brees did it all with some of the team’s premier offensive weapons -- Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook, Tre’Quan Smith and Keith Kirkwood -- on the sidelines.
When the cavalry returns after the bye week, the Saints offense is going to get downright scary, and that should be an ominous thought for the rest of the league.
At the season’s halfway mark, the Saints’ 7-1 start matches their second best 8-game record in franchise history.
And while their roster strengthens in the second half of the season, the schedule should only get easier.
The Saints should be prohibitive favorites in every game they play the rest of the way. They have only four games left against teams with winning records … and three of those are in the Superdome, where the Saints haven’t lost this season.
A year ago, the Saints fell one game short in their bid to win 14 games and record the best record in franchise history. This Saints team looks fully capable of setting that standard. A 14-2 or even 15-1 finish is well within their reach. With Drew Brees back, anything is possible.
