LSU senior forward selected to SEC Coaches Preseason All-Conference First Team

The Georgia native finished her junior year ranked 24th in the nation and second in the SEC in field goal shooting percentage at 56.3 percent to lead LSU. She averaged a double-double of 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Her rebounding average ranked 30th in the nation and third in the SEC, while she was 20th in the nation with 16 double-doubles. Mitchell ranked 17th in the SEC in scoring and was tied for 11th in steals per game (1.7).