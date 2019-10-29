Men wearing orange masks arrested after Slidell armed robbery

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men on Tuesday (Oct. 2) after an alleged robbery in Slidell.
Deputies were called to a convenience store on Pontchartrain Dr. after two men entered the store wearing orange ski masks and gloves, the sheriff’s office said. One of the men was armed with a knife and demanded money.
The men left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.
Detectives identified the suspects as Javonte Newman, 28, and Anthony Earle, 32. Both men were located at a Slidell-area apartment and taken into custody.
They were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for one count each of armed robbery.
