Nicondra: Passing storms will stick around

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The promised showers and a few heavier down pours spread across the region this morning and we will continue to see wet weather around through Tuesday and Wednesday. A wave of moisture is moving north out of the Gulf of Mexico providing plenty of fuel. We can expect anywhere from one to three inches of rain with some isolated higher amounts especially along the Mississippi Gulf Coast where models suggest some locations could get five inches plus over time. The Weather Prediction Center places southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. That’s the lowest level indicating there could be some isolated heavy downpours that lead to street flooding. The overall flood threat is low. A few stronger storms are also possible as the warm front advances into the area with the Storm Prediction Center placing a lowest level marginal risk for severe weather over the area as well.