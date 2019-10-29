Teen arrested for attempted murder of officer after shootout with NOPD

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A 18-year-old is in custody booked with attempted murder after his involvement in a shootout with NOPD Monday night.
18-year-old Bracwuan Holmes was arrested on scene. He was also booked with flight from an officer and burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Police say around 5:30 p.m. Monday officers were called to the 1000 block of Deslonde Street in the Holy Cross Neighborhood.
Once on the scene, officers were confronted by three individuals coming out of a home they were allegedly burglarizing
During an exchange of gunfire, one perpetrator was struck and wounded. That person’s identity was not released.
A third suspect is currently at large.
The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
One officer was also transported to a local hospital suffering from a hand injury.
The NOPD Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident. Also, the NOPD’s voluntary video release policy has been enacted.
