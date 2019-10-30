Bruce: Spotty Showers Today-Drier And Much Colder Halloween

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -It will be a mixture of wet and dry hours for your today through this evening as a warm front slides out of the Gulf.
Between the spotty showers expect to see many dry hours mixed in as highs warm to near 80° Don’t get used to that warm feel as a drastic change is on the way for Halloween.
Come Halloween morning a strong cold front will move across the area leading to more rain and rapidly falling temperatures. We will go from the 70s overnight to 50s by lunch on Halloween as showers linger behind the front. The good news is by the time we make it to Halloween evening for trick-or-treating, everyone will be dry but cold. Temperatures will be falling into the upper 40s in spots and with the wind it will most certainly feel like the lower 40s.
This weekend will be more like a winter weekend as morning lows start in the 30s and 40s with afternoon highs struggling to make it above 60.
