Covington man jailed for attempted murder after pointing gun at wrong guy

BUSH, La. (WVUE) -A Covington-area man was arrested Tuesday for attempted second degree murder after he confronted the wrong man with a gun at a gas station in Bush, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 deputies were called to a gas station on Highway 21 in Bush after a male subject followed another motorist and pointed a gun at him.
Police say deputies learned that Wendell King, 29, had been lying in wait with plans to shoot and kill another man when he saw what he thought was his target’s vehicle pull out of a nearby driveway.
King followed the vehicle to the gas station where he pulled out the gun, but fled after he realized he had the wrong man.
Deputies apprehended King on Fairhaven Road in Covington, and the firearm was recovered.
He was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Attempted Second Degree Murder.
Deputies have identified the intended victim and have made him aware.
