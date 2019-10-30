FFF: What a time to be a Tiger and Saints fan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, we focus on the Tigers and Saints riding a wave of wins, U.S.A. soccer star Christian Pulisic has an epic day in England, and the Popeye’s chicken sandwich is coming back.
FOOTBALL
The calendar says October, but for Saints and LSU fans, it feels like Christmas. The Black and Gold and the Purple and Gold are a combined, 15-1.
The Saints are riding a six-game winning streak, but could be undefeated in 2019, if not for an untimely Drew Brees injury against the Rams. Teddy Bridgewater saved the day in his absence, going a sparkling 5-0.
The LSU Tigers have been firing on all cylinders from day one, crushing Georgia Southern in the opener, 55-3. The Steve Ensminger-Joe Brady partnership opened up the Tiger offense like no one has ever witnessed before.
Joe Burrow is over 2,800 yards passing, with 30 TD passes. As a team, LSU is averaging 46.8 points per contest. That’s good for fourth-best in the country.
Both LSU and the Saints are on a bye this week. For both it’s perfect timing. Brees receives more time to get that thumb at a 100 percent. For LSU, the players get some needed rest after three heavyweight top-ten battles that all went their way.
The Tigers and Saints will matchup with their biggest rival after the bye. But that’s where things divide. Alabama is No. 2 in the country, and Falcons are searching for victory No. 2
FÚTBOL
U.S.A. soccer star Christian Pulisic signed with Chelsea this summer for $73.1 million. After a slow start for the American, the English Premier League team got some of their money’s worth with Pulisic this past weekend.
Pulisic produced a hat trick in a win over Burnley. He’s only the second American to accomplish the feat, Clint Dempsey notched his first across the pond.
With so much negativity surrounding U.S.A Soccer, losing to Canada will do that, there’s finally a positive to point to with this squad. They got the talent, just need to produce more wins with Pulisic leading the way.
FOOD
So with no Saints this week, what to do? I may have an option. Oh you didn’t hear, the Popeye’s chicken sandwich returns on Sunday.
This past summer, Popeye’s ignited the great chicken war of 2019. Unfortunately, Popeye’s bowed out of the battle early, after running out of the chicken sandwich.
Popeye’s has learned from their mistakes, with each store having two workers dedicated solely to the chicken sandwich.
I expect the madness to heat up again, but it won’t be the same as this summer. I for one will be a part of the craziness. Popeye’s on Sunday, where ya at?!
